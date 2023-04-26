Nolan Gorman -- with an on-base percentage of .282 in his past 10 games, 97 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on April 26 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

TV Channel: NBCS-BA+

NBCS-BA+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman leads St. Louis in total hits (22) this season while batting .293 with 11 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Gorman has gotten a hit in 16 of 22 games this season (72.7%), with multiple hits on five occasions (22.7%).

In 22.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 7% of his trips to the dish.

In 11 games this year (50.0%), Gorman has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (27.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least one run six times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (30.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings