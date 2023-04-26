On Wednesday, April 26, Thairo Estrada's San Francisco Giants (10-13) host Nolan Gorman's St. Louis Cardinals (9-15) at Oracle Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:45 PM ET.

The Giants are -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cardinals (-110). The contest's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Anthony DeSclafani - SF (1-1, 2.63 ERA) vs Steven Matz - STL (0-3, 6.55 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cardinals versus Giants game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cardinals (-110) in this matchup, means that you think the Cardinals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won three of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Giants have a 5-6 record (winning 45.5% of their games).

San Francisco has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Giants were favored on the moneyline in four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been victorious in one of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 1-6 when favored by -110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 7-2-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tommy Edman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+200) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+195) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 2nd Win NL Central +240 - 2nd

