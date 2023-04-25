Tyler O'Neill -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the mound, on April 25 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: John Brebbia
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

  • O'Neill is batting .254 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • O'Neill has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 21 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • O'Neill has driven in a run in four games this year (19.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season (seven of 21), with two or more runs three times (14.3%).

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 9
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Giants have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (29 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Brebbia gets the call to start for the Giants, his first this season.
  • The 32-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of 10 appearances so far.
  • In 10 appearances this season, he has put up a 5.63 ERA and averages 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .207 against him.
