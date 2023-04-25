The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman and his .586 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: John Brebbia
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .268.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.
  • Edman has gotten a hit in 11 of 22 games this season (50.0%), including six multi-hit games (27.3%).
  • In three games this year, he has homered (13.6%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
  • In four games this season, Edman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven of 22 games (31.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 9
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Giants have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (29 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Brebbia will make his first start of the season for the Giants.
  • The 32-year-old righty has 10 appearances in relief this season.
  • In his 10 games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .207 against him. He has a 5.63 ERA and averages 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
