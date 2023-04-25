Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Paul Goldschmidt (batting .179 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be John Brebbia. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Giants.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt is hitting .277 with seven doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 80th in the league in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has recorded a hit in 16 of 22 games this season (72.7%), including seven multi-hit games (31.8%).
- In 22 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In seven games this year (31.8%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this season (45.5%), including four games with multiple runs (18.2%).
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.47 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 29 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Brebbia will take the mound to start for the Giants, his first this season.
- The 32-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 10 appearances so far.
- In his 10 games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .207 against him. He has a 5.63 ERA and averages 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
