The Edmonton Oilers are set for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Place on Tuesday, April 25, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and KCOP-TV. The series is tied 2-2. The Oilers are the favorite, with -215 moneyline odds, in this matchup with the Kings, who have +185 moneyline odds.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which club will take home the victory in Tuesday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Oilers vs. Kings Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this game predicts a final score of Oilers 4, Kings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-215)

Oilers (-215) Computer Predicted Total: 6.8

6.8 Computer Predicted Spread: Oilers (-1.7)

Oilers Splits and Trends

The Oilers have a 50-23-9 record overall, with a 6-11-17 record in games that have needed overtime.

Edmonton has 39 points (16-9-7) in the 32 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Oilers recorded just one goal, they finished 0-3-1.

Edmonton has scored a pair of goals in 15 games this season (3-9-3 record, nine points).

The Oilers are 49-9-7 in the 65 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 105 points).

In the 36 games when Edmonton has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 21-11-4 to record 46 points.

In the 48 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Edmonton is 34-10-4 (72 points).

The Oilers have been outshot by opponents in 37 games, going 17-13-7 to register 41 points.

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings (47-25-10 overall) have posted a record of 12-11-23 in matchups that have required OT this season.

Los Angeles has earned 42 points (17-6-8) in its 31 games decided by one goal.

Across the 10 games this season the Kings finished with just one goal, they have earned five points.

When Los Angeles has scored two goals this season, they've earned 11 points (4-9-3 record).

The Kings have scored three or more goals in 56 games, earning 93 points from those contests.

Los Angeles has scored a lone power-play goal in 30 games this season and has recorded 33 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Los Angeles has posted a record of 36-18-5 (77 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents in 21 games, going 9-7-5 to register 23 points.

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 1st 3.96 Goals Scored 3.34 10th 17th 3.12 Goals Allowed 3.1 16th 6th 33.6 Shots 32.4 11th 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 27.9 4th 1st 32.7% Power Play % 25.3% 4th 20th 77% Penalty Kill % 75.8% 24th

Oilers vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and KCOP-TV

TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and KCOP-TV

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

