Player prop bet options for Nikola Jokic, Anthony Edwards and others are available when the Denver Nuggets host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena on Tuesday (tipping at 9:00 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX

NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-125) 11.5 (-133) 8.5 (-118) 0.5 (-250)

Jokic's 24.5 points per game average is equal to Tuesday's over/under.

Jokic has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (11.8) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (11.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game, 1.3 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (8.5).

Jokic has averaged 0.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (0.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-105) 4.5 (+100) 6.5 (+105) 2.5 (-143)

The 22.5-point prop bet for Jamal Murray on Tuesday is 2.5 higher than his scoring average on the season (20).

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 4.5.

Murray has collected 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Tuesday's prop bet (6.5).

He makes 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (-105) 6.5 (-120) 2.5 (+105) 0.5 (-128)

The 14.5-point over/under set for Aaron Gordon on Tuesday is 1.8 lower than his season scoring average of 16.3.

Gordon has grabbed 6.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

Gordon averages three assists, 0.5 more than Tuesday's over/under.

Gordon's 0.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-125) 5.5 (-118) 5.5 (+125) 2.5 (-161)

Edwards is averaging 24.6 points during the 2022-23 season, 2.9 lower than Tuesday's prop total.

Edwards has pulled down 5.8 boards per game, 0.3 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

Edwards averages 4.4 assists, 1.1 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Edwards averages 2.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Put your picks to the test and bet on Nuggets vs. Timberwolves player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB AST 13.5 (-115) 12.5 (-105) 1.5 (-161)

The 13.5 points prop total set for Rudy Gobert on Tuesday is 0.1 more than his scoring average on the season (13.4).

Gobert has grabbed 11.6 rebounds per game, 0.9 fewer than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (12.5).

Gobert has averaged 1.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Tuesday's assist over/under (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.