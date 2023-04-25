The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Gorman (.583 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman has 22 hits and an OBP of .398, both of which rank first among St. Louis hitters this season.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

In 16 of 21 games this season (76.2%) Gorman has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (23.8%).

He has gone deep in 23.8% of his games this season, and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 11 games this year (52.4%), Gorman has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (28.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once six times this season (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 9 10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (55.6%)

