Deandre Ayton and his Phoenix Suns teammates match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, a 112-100 win against the Clippers, Ayton had 15 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Below we will look at Ayton's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 18.0 14.5 Rebounds 10.5 10.0 9.3 Assists -- 1.7 0.5 PRA 27.5 29.7 24.3 PR -- 28 23.8



Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, Deandre Ayton has made 7.8 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 15.1% of his team's total makes.

Ayton's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.4 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Clippers are 12th in the league, giving up 113.1 points per game.

The Clippers are the 13th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 43.1 rebounds per game.

The Clippers give up 25 assists per contest, 10th-ranked in the league.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/22/2023 36 15 13 1 0 2 2 4/20/2023 35 12 11 0 0 0 1 4/18/2023 32 14 13 0 0 0 0 4/16/2023 33 18 8 0 0 1 0 2/16/2023 32 18 6 0 0 1 0 10/23/2022 29 13 8 1 0 1 0

