Celtics vs. Hawks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 5
The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks are battling in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Celtics vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Hawks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-13)
|230
|-900
|+625
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-13.5)
|230.5
|-1000
|+625
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-13)
|230.5
|-909
|+600
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Celtics (-13.5)
|229.5
|-900
|+600
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Trends
- The Celtics outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (scoring 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league while allowing 111.4 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA) and have a +535 scoring differential overall.
- The Hawks put up 118.4 points per game (third in league) while allowing 118.1 per contest (25th in NBA). They have a +24 scoring differential.
- The two teams combine to score 236.3 points per game, 6.3 more points than this matchup's total.
- These two teams surrender a combined 229.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Boston has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.
- Atlanta has compiled a 35-44-3 record against the spread this season.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jayson Tatum
|30.5
|-120
|30.1
|Jaylen Brown
|26.5
|-110
|26.6
|Derrick White
|15.5
|-115
|12.4
|Malcolm Brogdon
|13.5
|-120
|14.9
|Marcus Smart
|12.5
|-115
|11.5
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Malcolm Brogdon or another Celtics player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.