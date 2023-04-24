The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 137 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is hitting .261 with six doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
  • Contreras has picked up a hit in 11 of 21 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
  • He has homered in one of 21 games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In eight games this season, Contreras has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in eight games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 9
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.77).
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (28 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Giants are sending Cobb (0-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 19 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the New York Mets while giving up hits.
  • The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.79, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .313 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.