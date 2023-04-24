On Monday, Tyler O'Neill (.243 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Mariners.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is batting .254 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.

O'Neill has picked up a hit in 13 of 20 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has hit a home run in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

O'Neill has driven in a run in four games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In seven of 20 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

