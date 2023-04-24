Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Paul DeJong -- 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on April 24 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Mariners.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Paul DeJong At The Plate (2022)
- DeJong hit .152 with nine doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.
- In 25 of 78 games last season (32.1%) DeJong got at least one hit, and in five of those contests (6.4%) he picked up more than one.
- He hit a long ball in 7.7% of his games last season (78 in all), going deep in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- DeJong drove in a run in 13 games last season out of 78 (16.7%), including multiple RBIs in 9.0% of those games (seven times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
- He came around to score in 14 of his 78 games a year ago (17.9%), with more than one run scored four times (5.1%).
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|36
|.161
|AVG
|.145
|.284
|OBP
|.203
|.290
|SLG
|.274
|8
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|16
|35/14
|K/BB
|44/7
|0
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|39
|13 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (30.8%)
|2 (5.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (7.7%)
|5 (12.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (23.1%)
|2 (5.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (10.3%)
|4 (10.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (23.1%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Giants had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
- The Giants' 3.89 team ERA ranked 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants gave up the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- Cobb (0-1) takes the mound for the Giants in his fifth start of the season. He has a 2.79 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Mets while surrendering hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.79, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .313 against him.
