Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nolan Gorman, with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, April 24 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Mariners.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman leads St. Louis with 21 hits and an OBP of .405 this season.
- He ranks 20th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and seventh in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Gorman has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 20 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games this year, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Gorman has had an RBI in 11 games this season (55.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (30.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least one run six times this year (30.0%), including one multi-run game.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|10 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (37.5%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (62.5%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.77 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 28 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Sunday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Mets while surrendering hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.79, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .313 batting average against him.
