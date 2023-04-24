After going 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Alex Cobb) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Mariners.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar is batting .280 with two home runs and 13 walks.
  • Nootbaar has picked up a hit in five games this year (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has homered in two of eight games played this season, and in 5.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Nootbaar has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In six of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.77).
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (28 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cobb (0-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Mets while giving up hits.
  • In four games this season, the 35-year-old has a 2.79 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .313 to opposing batters.
