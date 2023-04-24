Monday's game features the St. Louis Cardinals (9-13) and the San Francisco Giants (7-13) matching up at Oracle Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:45 PM ET on April 24.

The probable starters are Jordan Montgomery (2-2) for the St. Louis Cardinals and Alex Cobb (0-1) for the San Francisco Giants.

Cardinals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA

Cardinals vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Cardinals did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Cardinals have been favorites in 15 games this season and won eight (53.3%) of those contests.

This season St. Louis has won six of its 13 games, or 46.2%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis ranks 14th in the majors with 104 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals' 4.66 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule