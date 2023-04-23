The Golden State Warriors (44-38) are monitoring four players on the injury report as they ready for Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Sacramento Kings (48-34) at Chase Center on Sunday, April 23 at 3:30 PM ET.

Last time out, the Warriors bested the Kings 114-97 on Thursday. Stephen Curry led the Warriors to the victory with a team-high 36 points. De'Aaron Fox notched 26 points in the Kings' loss.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Andre Iguodala SF Out Wrist 2.1 2.1 2.4 Gary Payton II PG Questionable Illness 4.6 3.1 1.4 Jordan Poole SG Questionable Ankle 20.4 2.7 4.5 Ryan Rollins PG Out For Season Foot 1.9 1 0.5

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matthew Dellavedova PG Out Finger 1.5 0.4 1.3

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ABC

Warriors Season Insights

The 118.9 points per game the Warriors average are just 0.8 more points than the Kings allow (118.1).

Golden State has a 34-12 record when putting up more than 118.1 points.

The Warriors' offense has been better over their last 10 games, putting up 121.1 points per contest compared to the 118.9 they've averaged this season.

Golden State connects on 16.6 three-pointers per game (first in the league), 3.7 more than its opponents (12.9).

The Warriors average 113.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (11th in the league), and allow 111.4 points per 100 possessions (11th in the NBA).

Kings Season Insights

The Kings put up an average of 120.7 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up.

Sacramento is 40-9 when it scores more than 117.1 points.

The Kings have performed worse offensively over their past 10 games, scoring 116.1 points per contest, 4.6 fewer points their than season average of 120.7.

Sacramento knocks down 13.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league), 1.3 more than its opponents.

The Kings average 117 points per 100 possessions on offense (first in league), and concede 114.1 points per 100 possessions (23rd in NBA).

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -7.5 237.5

