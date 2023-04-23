On Sunday, Nolan Gorman (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and 11 RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Mariners.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman has 19 hits and an OBP of .400, both of which lead St. Louis hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 36th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

In 73.7% of his 19 games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 21.1% of his games in 2023, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.

Gorman has had an RBI in 10 games this season (52.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (26.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run five times this year (26.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 7 10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings