Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mariners - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Lars Nootbaar, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Chris Flexen and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is hitting .200 with a home run and 13 walks.
- In four of seven games this season, Nootbaar got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has homered in one of seven games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Nootbaar has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in five games this year (71.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.63 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.7 per game).
- Flexen (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his fourth start of the season. He has a 7.79 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.79, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .306 batting average against him.
