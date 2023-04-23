Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mariners - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
After batting .270 with three doubles and three walks in his past 10 games, Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Chris Flexen) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is hitting .254 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Donovan has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 18 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.7% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 18 games played this year, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Donovan has driven in a run in three games this season (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 38.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (16.7%).
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.63 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 14 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Flexen gets the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.79 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In four games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.79, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .306 against him.
