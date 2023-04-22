Top Suns vs. Clippers Players to Watch - NBA Playoffs Game 4
Crypto.com Arena is where the Phoenix Suns (45-37) and Los Angeles Clippers (44-38) will go head to head on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET. Deandre Ayton and Mason Plumlee are players to watch for the Suns and Clippers, respectively.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ.
How to Watch Suns vs. Clippers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
Suns' Last Game
On Thursday, the Suns beat the Clippers 129-124, led by Devin Booker with 45 points (plus three assists and six rebounds). Norman Powell was the high scorer for the losing team with 42 points, and he chipped in three assists and five boards.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Devin Booker
|45
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Kevin Durant
|28
|6
|5
|2
|0
|1
|Torrey Craig
|15
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
Clippers' Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Norman Powell
|42
|5
|3
|0
|1
|7
|Russell Westbrook
|30
|8
|12
|3
|1
|3
|Nah'Shon Hyland
|20
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
Suns Players to Watch
- Ayton is tops on the Suns at 10 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.7 assists and 18 points. He is ninth in the league in rebounding.
- Booker leads the Suns with 27.8 points per game and 5.5 assists, while also posting 4.5 rebounds.
- Kevin Durant is putting up 29.1 points, 5 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.
- Chris Paul is tops on the Suns at 8.9 assists per game, while also posting 4.3 rebounds and 13.9 points. He is fourth in the NBA in assists.
- Torrey Craig is posting 7.4 points, 1.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.
Clippers Players to Watch
- Westbrook is the Clippers' top assist man (7.5 per game), and he produces 15.9 points and 5.8 rebounds. His assist average ranks him eighth in the NBA.
- Plumlee is putting up 10.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, making 68% of his shots from the floor (second in league).
- Ivica Zubac is averaging a team-best 9.9 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 10.8 points and 1 assists, making 63.4% of his shots from the floor (seventh in league).
- The Clippers receive 17 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Powell.
- Terance Mann is averaging 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 52% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Russell Westbrook
|LAC
|20.2
|5.6
|8.5
|1.2
|1.1
|2
|Devin Booker
|PHO
|22.9
|2.6
|4.7
|1.7
|0.5
|1.4
|Kawhi Leonard
|LAC
|22
|6.1
|3.6
|0.6
|0.6
|2.2
|Kevin Durant
|PHO
|20.8
|5
|3.8
|0.5
|1
|1.9
|Norman Powell
|LAC
|18.8
|2.6
|2.1
|1.1
|0.3
|1.3
|Chris Paul
|PHO
|12.1
|4.1
|5.7
|1.2
|0.3
|1.7
