Dylan Carlson -- 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on April 22 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

  • Carlson has three doubles and three walks while hitting .237.
  • Carlson has gotten a hit in six of 13 games this year (46.2%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 13 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Carlson has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in five of 13 games so far this year.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 2
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.62).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .73 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's .73 ERA ranks second, .608 WHIP ranks first, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 25th.
