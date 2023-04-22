Dylan Carlson -- 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on April 22 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Carlson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson has three doubles and three walks while hitting .237.

Carlson has gotten a hit in six of 13 games this year (46.2%), with multiple hits twice.

In 13 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Carlson has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in five of 13 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 2 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings