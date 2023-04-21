Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mariners - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lars Nootbaar -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on April 21 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate (2022)
- Nootbaar hit .228 with 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 52 walks.
- Nootbaar got a hit in 48.2% of his 110 games last season, with at least two hits in 10.9% of those contests.
- He hit a home run in 12.7% of his games in 2022 (14 of 110), including 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.5% of his games a season ago (28 of 110), Nootbaar plated a run. In nine of those games (8.2%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.
- He came around to score 41 times in 110 games (37.3%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (9.1%).
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|52
|.184
|AVG
|.266
|.271
|OBP
|.399
|.346
|SLG
|.539
|10
|XBH
|23
|6
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|24
|35/16
|K/BB
|36/36
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|57
|22 (41.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|31 (54.4%)
|4 (7.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (14.0%)
|15 (28.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (45.6%)
|6 (11.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (14.0%)
|11 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (29.8%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
- The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combined to give up 186 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (24th in the league).
- The Mariners will send Kirby (1-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.78 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.78, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .299 against him.
