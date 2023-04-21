Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday will see the New York Islanders host the Carolina Hurricanes, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SN1, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO. The Hurricanes lead the series 2-0. The Islanders are favored (-130) against the Hurricanes (+110).

Islanders vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO

TBS, SN1, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Islanders (-130) Hurricanes (+110) -

Islanders Betting Insights

The Islanders are 24-15 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

New York has a record of 19-15 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter (55.9% win percentage).

The Islanders have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this contest.

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won five, or 45.5%, of the 11 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Carolina has entered three games this season as an underdog by +110 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win by the Hurricanes, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.

Islanders vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Islanders Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank) 242 (22nd) Goals 262 (15th) 217 (5th) Goals Allowed 210 (2nd) 34 (32nd) Power Play Goals 50 (18th) 39 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Islanders Advanced Stats

New York's past 10 contests have not gone over once.

In their past 10 games, the Islanders are scoring 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Islanders are ranked 22nd in the NHL with 242 goals this season, an average of 3.0 per contest.

The Islanders are ranked fifth in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 217 total goals (2.6 per game).

They're ranked 12th in the league with a +25 goal differential .

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina and its opponents failed to combine to go over the total in any of the Hurricanes' most recent 10 contests.

During their last 10 games, the Hurricanes and their opponents are averaging 7.5 goals, 0.9 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.

The Hurricanes have conceded 2.6 goals per game, 210 total, the second-fewest among NHL teams.

Their +52 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.

