Friday's game features the Seattle Mariners (8-11) and the St. Louis Cardinals (8-11) facing off at T-Mobile Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on April 21.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Seattle Mariners will send George Kirby (1-1) to the mound, while Steven Matz (0-2) will take the ball for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cardinals vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Cardinals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those contests had a spread).

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and have walked away with the win one time (25%) in those games.

This season, St. Louis has been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (91 total runs).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.66 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Schedule