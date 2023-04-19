After going 2-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Tyler O'Neill and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Madison Bumgarner) at 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Busch Stadium

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is hitting .278 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.

O'Neill has recorded a hit in 11 of 17 games this year (64.7%), including four multi-hit games (23.5%).

In 17 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

O'Neill has driven in a run in three games this year (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In six games this year (35.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings