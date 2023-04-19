On Wednesday, Paul Goldschmidt (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Madison Bumgarner. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.449) this season, fueled by 21 hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.

In 82.4% of his games this season (14 of 17), Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (41.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 17 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In seven games this season (41.2%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings