Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 2
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets are 8.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, ALT, and BSN. The Nuggets have a 1-0 series lead.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, ALT, and BSN
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Timberwolves 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves
- Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 8.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (222)
- The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Timberwolves' .476 mark (39-41-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- As an 8.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread compared to the 10-12-1 ATS record Denver racks up as an 8.5-point favorite.
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to go over the point total in 45.1% of its games this season (37 of 82), the same percentage as Denver and its opponents (37 of 82).
- The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Timberwolves have a .488 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (21-22).
Nuggets Performance Insights
- This season, Denver is posting 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).
- With 28.9 dimes per game, the Nuggets rank second-best in the league in the category.
- The Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. They rank 18th in the league by sinking 11.8 three-pointers per contest.
- So far this year, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.9% of the team's baskets. It has shot 36.1% from three-point land (27.1% of the team's baskets).
Timberwolves Performance Insights
- Minnesota is 12th in the NBA in points scored (115.8 per game) and 18th in points conceded (115.8).
- The Timberwolves are eighth in the league in assists (26.2 per game) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23, the Timberwolves are 13th in the league in 3-point makes (12.2 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.5%).
- Minnesota attempts 61.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 38.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.6% of Minnesota's buckets are 2-pointers, and 28.4% are 3-pointers.
