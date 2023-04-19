Top Player Prop Bets for Lakers vs. Grizzlies NBA Playoffs Game 2 on April 19, 2023
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Oddsmakers have set player props for Anthony Davis and others when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (-105)
|13.5 (-115)
|2.5 (-118)
|0.5 (+240)
- The 24.5-point total set for Davis on Wednesday is 1.4 fewer points than his season scoring average.
- Davis has averaged 1.0 fewer rebound per game (12.5) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (13.5).
- Davis has averaged 2.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (2.5).
- Davis has averaged 0.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).
LeBron James Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (-120)
|8.5 (-125)
|6.5 (+120)
|2.5 (-120)
- The 28.9 points LeBron James scores per game are 2.4 more than his prop total on Wednesday (26.5).
- He averages 0.2 less rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 8.5.
- James has averaged 6.8 assists this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.
- He 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.
D'Angelo Russell Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|16.5 (-111)
|2.5 (-182)
|2.5 (-133)
- The 17.8 points D'Angelo Russell scores per game are 1.3 more than his over/under on Wednesday.
- Russell averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 2.5).
- Russell averages 2.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday.
NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies
Jaren Jackson Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (-110)
|7.5 (-149)
|1.5 (+110)
|1.5 (-118)
- Jaren Jackson Jr. has scored 18.6 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 3.9 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.
- Jackson has collected 6.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (7.5).
- Jackson has averaged 1.0 assist per game this season, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (1.5).
- Jackson has averaged 1.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).
