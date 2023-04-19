The Los Angeles Lakers are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA. The Lakers have a 1-0 series lead. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -1.5 226.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 226.5 combined points in 53 of 82 games this season.
  • Los Angeles' contests this year have an average point total of 233.8, 7.3 more points than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Lakers have compiled a 41-41-0 record against the spread.
  • Los Angeles has been the favorite in 31 games this season and won 20 (64.5%) of those contests.
  • This season, Los Angeles has won 20 of its 31 games, or 64.5%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

  • Memphis has played 47 games this season that have gone over 226.5 combined points scored.
  • The average over/under for Memphis' matchups this season is 229.9, 3.4 more points than this game's point total.
  • So far this season, Memphis has compiled a 40-42-0 record against the spread.
  • The Grizzlies have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win three times (15.8%) in those contests.
  • This season, Memphis has won three of its 19 games, or 15.8%, when it is the underdog by at least -110 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Memphis has a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 53 64.6% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1
Grizzlies 47 57.3% 116.9 234.1 113.0 229.6 230.9

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • The Lakers have gone 8-2 over their past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Lakers have hit the over nine times.
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles has played better when playing at home, covering 21 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.
  • The Lakers score only 4.2 more points per game (117.2) than the Grizzlies allow (113.0).
  • When Los Angeles totals more than 113.0 points, it is 31-19 against the spread and 34-16 overall.

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

  • Memphis has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • Five of the Grizzlies' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .610 (25-16-0). On the road, it is .366 (15-26-0).
  • The Grizzlies put up only 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers give up (116.6).
  • Memphis is 28-13 against the spread and 34-7 overall when it scores more than 116.6 points.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Lakers and Grizzlies Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 41-41 15-16 44-38
Grizzlies 40-42 6-13 37-45

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Lakers Grizzlies
117.2
Points Scored (PG)
 116.9
6
NBA Rank (PPG)
 8
31-19
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 28-13
34-16
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 34-7
116.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.0
20
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 11
28-17
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 33-22
28-17
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 41-14

