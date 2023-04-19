Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will try to find success Madison Bumgarner when he takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Busch Stadium.

The favored Cardinals have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +150. A 10-run over/under is set for this contest.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -185 +150 10 -105 -115 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Cardinals did not cover its most recent game with a spread. St. Louis games have finished above the total four consecutive times, and the average total in this span was 8.4 runs.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been the moneyline favorite 13 total times this season. They've finished 6-7 in those games.

St. Louis has played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter in just two games this season, which it lost both.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cardinals' implied win probability is 64.9%.

St. Louis has combined with opponents to go over the total eight times this season for an 8-10-0 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have had a spread set for only one contest this season, and they did not cover.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-8 3-3 4-4 3-7 5-10 2-1

