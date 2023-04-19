Wednesday's contest at Busch Stadium has the Arizona Diamondbacks (11-7) going head to head against the St. Louis Cardinals (7-11) at 1:15 PM ET (on April 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Diamondbacks, so expect a competitive matchup.

The St. Louis Cardinals will give the nod to Jake Woodford (0-2, 5.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Madison Bumgarner (0-2, 7.90 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Cardinals Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Cardinals have a record of 4-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Cardinals did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 13 times this season and won six, or 46.2%, of those games.

St. Louis has played as favorites of -185 or more twice this season and lost both games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 64.9% chance to win.

St. Louis has scored 77 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Schedule