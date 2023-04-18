Tommy Edman -- hitting .250 with a double, a home run, six walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Drey Jameson on the mound, on April 18 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Busch Stadium

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has a double, a home run and seven walks while batting .255.

In nine of 16 games this year (56.3%) Edman has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 16 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Edman has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (31.3%), including one multi-run game.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 5 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings