Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Arenado -- batting .300 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Drey Jameson on the hill, on April 18 at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Drey Jameson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .443, fueled by five extra-base hits.
- He ranks 41st in batting average, 66th in on base percentage, and 80th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Arenado has gotten a hit in 14 of 17 games this year (82.4%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (41.2%).
- In 17 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In 35.3% of his games this year, Arenado has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 23.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in six of 17 games (35.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|9 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.38 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 23 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Jameson (2-0) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his second start this season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed four scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
