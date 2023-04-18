The Vegas Golden Knights are on their home ice at T-Mobile Arena Tuesday against the Winnipeg Jets for the first game of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2, SNW, TVAS2, and SportsNet RM.

ESPN2, SNW, TVAS2, and SportsNet RM will show this Golden Knights versus Jets game.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/13/2022 Jets Golden Knights 6-5 VEG 10/30/2022 Golden Knights Jets 2-1 (F/OT) VEG 10/20/2022 Golden Knights Jets 5-2 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights rank 11th in goals against, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in NHL play.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights have gone 6-1-3 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have one of the best defenses in the league, giving up 224 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the league.

With 246 goals (three per game), the Jets have the NHL's 21st-ranked offense.

In the last 10 games, the Jets have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Jets have allowed 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) over that time.

Jets Key Players