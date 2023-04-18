On Tuesday, Brendan Donovan (coming off going 1-for-3) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Drey Jameson. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan has three doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .270.

Donovan enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .381.

Donovan has gotten a hit in 12 of 16 games this year (75.0%), with multiple hits on three occasions (18.8%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 16 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Donovan has driven in a run in three games this season (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (43.8%), including three games with multiple runs (18.8%).

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 5 9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings