How to Watch the Warriors vs. Kings: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Playoffs Game 2
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are facing off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 next to come.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Warriors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Warriors vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Warriors Stats Insights
- The Warriors are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 49.2% the Kings allow to opponents.
- Golden State has a 29-9 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.2% from the field.
- The Warriors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 20th.
- The 118.9 points per game the Warriors put up are only 0.8 more points than the Kings give up (118.1).
- When Golden State totals more than 118.1 points, it is 34-12.
Kings Stats Insights
- The Kings are shooting 49.4% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 46.9% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Sacramento has a 42-15 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
- The Kings are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 14th.
- The Kings put up an average of 120.7 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow to opponents.
- Sacramento has put together a 40-9 record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.
Warriors Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Warriors are averaging 1.5 more points per game (119.7) than they are in road games (118.2).
- Defensively Golden State has played better in home games this season, ceding 111.7 points per game, compared to 122.5 in away games.
- In home games, the Warriors are making 0.9 more three-pointers per game (17.1) than in away games (16.2). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (39.1%) compared to when playing on the road (37.9%).
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Kings put up 123.4 points per game, 5.4 more than away (118). On defense they give up 120.1 points per game at home, 4.1 more than away (116).
- In 2022-23 Sacramento is allowing 4.1 more points per game at home (120.1) than on the road (116).
- The Kings collect 1.4 more assists per game at home (28) than away (26.6).
Warriors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Andre Iguodala
|Out
|Wrist
|Jordan Poole
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Ryan Rollins
|Out For Season
|Foot
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Matthew Dellavedova
|Out
|Finger
