The St. Louis Cardinals and Tyler O'Neill, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, take on Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill has a double, two home runs and two walks while batting .255.

O'Neill has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 15 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

O'Neill has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In five of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings