Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tommy Edman -- batting .235 with a double, a home run, six walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on April 17 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is batting .264 with a double, a home run and seven walks.
- In nine of 15 games this season (60.0%) Edman has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (26.7%).
- He has homered in one of 15 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Edman has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In four of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|5
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kelly (0-2 with a 4.11 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.11, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .196 batting average against him.
