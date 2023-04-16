On Sunday, Willson Contreras (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .174 with a double and five walks.

Contreras has gotten a hit in six of 14 games this year (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.

In 14 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Contreras has had an RBI in three games this year.

In three of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings