On Sunday, Tommy Edman (.212 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, six walks and an RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is batting .250 with a double, a home run and seven walks.

Edman has gotten a hit in eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), including three multi-hit games (21.4%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 14 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Edman has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored at least once four times this season (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

