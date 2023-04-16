The Phoenix Suns (45-37) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report as they ready for Game 1 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers (44-38) at Footprint Center on Sunday, April 16 at 8:00 PM ET.

These two teams match up for the second straight game after the Clippers defeated the Suns 119-114 on Sunday. In the Clippers' victory, Norman Powell put up 29 points (and added five rebounds and zero assists), while Saben Lee scored 25 in the losing effort for the Suns.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cameron Payne PG Questionable Back 10.3 2.2 4.5

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Paul George SF Out Leg 23.8 6.1 5.1

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ

Suns Season Insights

The Suns put up only 0.5 more points per game (113.6) than the Clippers allow (113.1).

Phoenix has a 33-10 record when putting up more than 113.1 points.

On offense, the Suns have increased their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 115.9 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 113.6 they've put up over the course of this year.

Phoenix makes 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.4% from deep while its opponents hit 35.7% from long range.

The Suns record 112.1 points per 100 possessions (17th in the league), while allowing 110.1 points per 100 possessions (seventh in the NBA).

Clippers Season Insights

The Clippers score an average of 113.6 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 111.6 the Suns give up.

Los Angeles has put together a 34-8 record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.

The Clippers are posting 119.0 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is 5.4 more than their average for the season (113.6).

Los Angeles connects on 12.7 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.2. It shoots 38.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.5%.

The Clippers' 112.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 13th in the NBA, and the 112.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 17th in the league.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -7.5 225

