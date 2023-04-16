Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on TNT, BSN, and ALT. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-8.5
|224.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver and its opponents have scored more than 224.5 points in 52 of 82 games this season.
- Denver's outings this year have an average point total of 228.3, 3.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Nuggets have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
- Denver has been the favorite in 61 games this season and won 43 (70.5%) of those contests.
- This season, Denver has won 19 of its 25 games, or 76%, when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota has played 46 games this season that have gone over 224.5 combined points scored.
- The average over/under for Minnesota's contests this season is 231.6, 7.1 more points than this game's total.
- Minnesota's ATS record is 38-43-0 this season.
- The Timberwolves have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (48.8%) in those games.
- This season, Minnesota has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +260 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 27.8% chance of pulling out a win.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|52
|63.4%
|115.8
|231.6
|112.5
|228.3
|229.9
|Timberwolves
|46
|56.1%
|115.8
|231.6
|115.8
|228.3
|231.1
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in their last 10 contests.
- Three of Nuggets' past 10 games have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Denver has played better when playing at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.
- The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game, equal to what the Timberwolves allow.
- Denver has a 30-12 record against the spread and a 38-4 record overall when putting up more than 115.8 points.
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- Minnesota has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.
- The Timberwolves have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.
- This year, Minnesota is 17-23-0 at home against the spread (.415 winning percentage). On the road, it is 21-20-0 ATS (.512).
- The Timberwolves put up an average of 115.8 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
- Minnesota is 26-18 against the spread and 29-16 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|10-13
|38-44
|Timberwolves
|38-43
|2-2
|37-45
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Timberwolves
|115.8
|115.8
|12
|12
|30-12
|26-18
|38-4
|29-16
|112.5
|115.8
|8
|18
|36-14
|26-16
|41-9
|30-13
