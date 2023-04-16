Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nolan Gorman -- hitting .294 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on April 16 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman leads St. Louis in total hits (14) this season while batting .326 with six extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
- Gorman has picked up a hit in 76.9% of his 13 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.1% of those games.
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (23.1%, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 53.8% of his games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (30.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In four of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|7 (87.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- Keller makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.57 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.57 ERA ranks 46th, 1.358 WHIP ranks 59th, and 11.2 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
