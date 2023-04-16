Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - April 16
On Sunday, Lars Nootbaar (coming off going 0-for-1) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate (2022)
- Nootbaar hit .228 with 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 52 walks.
- Nootbaar picked up at least one hit 53 times last season in 110 games played (48.2%), including multiple hits on 12 occasions (10.9%).
- He hit a home run in 14 of 110 games in 2022 (12.7%), including 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.5% of his games a season ago (28 of 110), Nootbaar drove in a run. In nine of those games (8.2%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.
- He came around to score in 41 of his 110 games a year ago (37.3%), with two or more runs scored 10 times (9.1%).
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|52
|.184
|AVG
|.266
|.271
|OBP
|.399
|.346
|SLG
|.539
|10
|XBH
|23
|6
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|24
|35/16
|K/BB
|36/36
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|57
|22 (41.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|31 (54.4%)
|4 (7.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (14.0%)
|15 (28.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (45.6%)
|6 (11.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (14.0%)
|11 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (29.8%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff last season ranked 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allowed the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
- Keller makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.57 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.57 ERA ranks 46th, 1.358 WHIP ranks 59th, and 11.2 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
