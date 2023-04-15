Willson Contreras -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the hill, on April 15 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Willson Contreras is hitting .178 with a double and five walks.

In six of 13 games this year (46.2%), Willson Contreras has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this season.

Willson Contreras has had an RBI in three games this year.

In three of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings