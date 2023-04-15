Lars Nootbaar is available when the St. Louis Cardinals take on Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 15 against the Blue Jays) he went 1-for-4.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate (2022)

Nootbaar hit .228 with 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 52 walks.

Nootbaar picked up at least one hit 53 times last year in 110 games played (48.2%), including multiple hits on 12 occasions (10.9%).

He went yard in 12.7% of his games in 2022 (14 of 110), including 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.5% of his games a year ago (28 of 110), Nootbaar drove home a run. In nine of those games (8.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in three contests.

He scored in 41 of 110 games last year, with multiple runs in 10 of those games.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 47 GP 52 .184 AVG .266 .271 OBP .399 .346 SLG .539 10 XBH 23 6 HR 8 16 RBI 24 35/16 K/BB 36/36 1 SB 3 Home Away 53 GP 57 22 (41.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (54.4%) 4 (7.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (14.0%) 15 (28.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (45.6%) 6 (11.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (14.0%) 11 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (29.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)