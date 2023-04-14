The St. Louis Cardinals and Willson Contreras, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is hitting .171 with a double and five walks.
  • Contreras has gotten a hit in five of 12 games this year (41.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 12 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Contreras has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In three of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.54 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Oviedo (1-0) starts for the Pirates, his third this season.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
