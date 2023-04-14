On Friday, Tyler O'Neill (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

  • O'Neill is batting .279 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
  • O'Neill is batting .353 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • O'Neill has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In 13 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • In three games this year, O'Neill has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In four of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.54 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Pirates will send Oviedo (1-0) out for his third start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
