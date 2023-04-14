On Friday, Tyler O'Neill (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is batting .279 with a double, two home runs and two walks.

O'Neill is batting .353 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

O'Neill has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 13 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In three games this year, O'Neill has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In four of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

