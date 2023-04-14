Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tommy Edman -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on April 14 at 8:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is batting .262 with a double, a home run and five walks.
- Edman has gotten at least one hit in 58.3% of his games this year (seven of 12), with at least two hits three times (25.0%).
- He has homered in one of 12 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Edman has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Pirates will look to Oviedo (1-0) in his third start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering five hits.
